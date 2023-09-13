Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

