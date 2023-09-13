Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 3,575 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
