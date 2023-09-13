Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

