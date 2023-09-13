2,623 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.