Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.55.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. 1,440,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,591 shares of company stock worth $112,212,320 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

