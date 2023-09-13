Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 539,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.