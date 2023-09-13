DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

DBND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 3,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

