ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 320,868 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,868 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $157,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 5,459,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

