ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $94,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,165,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $827.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,350. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $776.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

