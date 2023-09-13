ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 13,530 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $81,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.88. 322,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,989. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $665.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

