ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 177,811 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,811 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $166,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 601,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

