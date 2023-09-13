Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $696,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,631,035. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

