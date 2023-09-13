ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 82,118 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $112,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. 1,300,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

