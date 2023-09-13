ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,186 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of PayPal worth $91,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

PYPL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

