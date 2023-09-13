Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $132,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,480. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

