Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $914,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. 112,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

