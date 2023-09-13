The Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.