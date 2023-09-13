ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $274.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.04. 257,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $268.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

