American Trust Purchases 1,417 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

