Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,681 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of AbbVie worth $2,345,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

