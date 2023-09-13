Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NBIX traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. 240,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.