Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

