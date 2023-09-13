SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

GOOG stock opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

