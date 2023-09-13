GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

