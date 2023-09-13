RTX (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.34

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 3513057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

