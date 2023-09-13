Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $248.50

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $248.50, but opened at $264.27. Tesla shares last traded at $261.61, with a volume of 26,113,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $855.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

