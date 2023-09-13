Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,306. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

