Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.
Frequency Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FEIM opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Electronics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Dollar General Shares Belong in the Shopping Cart
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Shell’s 4.12% Dividend Yield: An Attractive Feature for Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.