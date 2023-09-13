Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of FEIM opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Free Report ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.67% of Frequency Electronics worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

