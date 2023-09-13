BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Plans $1.32 Dividend

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.3239 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

