Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 304,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,900,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $13,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,895 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

