DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading 3.5% Higher

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)'s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $100.96 and last traded at $100.54. 218,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 648,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in DaVita by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

