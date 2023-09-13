Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Down 5%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.54. 103,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 260,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Grindr Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

In other news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,135,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grindr by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grindr by 649.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 288,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

