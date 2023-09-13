Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. 110,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 911,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

