Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. 110,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 911,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
