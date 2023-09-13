Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 713,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 569,145 shares.The stock last traded at $97.41 and had previously closed at $98.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Masimo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Masimo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

