BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,400,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,499,923 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,250,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 2,638.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

