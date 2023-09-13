Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Shares Down 10.3%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 59,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 285,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Beneficient Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beneficient during the second quarter worth $8,022,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hatteras Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at about $148,288,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

