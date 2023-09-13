Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.27. 112,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 678,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
