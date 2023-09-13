Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 4.6%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.27. 112,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 678,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.5 %

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.