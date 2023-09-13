Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 65,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 137,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Mission Produce Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $4,848,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,372,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 381,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

