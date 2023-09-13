Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $122.77 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00035425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,084,223,387 coins and its circulating supply is 736,172,349 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

