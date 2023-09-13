Radicle Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Radicle has a total market cap of $68.22 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,979 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

