BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 598,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,687,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

BRF Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BRF by 958.7% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

