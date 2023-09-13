MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 449,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 403,473 shares.The stock last traded at $39.70 and had previously closed at $40.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 248.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

