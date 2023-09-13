Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.83. 269,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,274,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

