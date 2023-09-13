Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 124,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 413,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

