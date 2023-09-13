REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $14.00. REV Group shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 376,726 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

