SwissBorg Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $122.82 million and $12.91 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

