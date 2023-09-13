HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.57 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. HI has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $382,747.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,326.00 or 0.99935744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0012919 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $422,808.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

