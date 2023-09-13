Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.85

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $165.32, with a volume of 523160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.52.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $442.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

