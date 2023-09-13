BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 1,686,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 759,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,850,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after buying an additional 510,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,746,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 735,822 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.89.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

