Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NU Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,350,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,621,404. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

